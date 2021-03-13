CLEVELAND – The Bowling Green women’s basketball team fought right to the end, but Central Michigan was able to hold on for a 77-72 victory in the Mid-American Conference championship game Saturday.
However, it was definitely a special season for the women’s basketball team which was coming off six straight losing years and being picked 11th in the MAC pre-season poll.
“We just got to learn from it. Yeah, we were close. And, you know, this feeling is terrible. You know, I don’t want anyone to experience it, but we’re going to learn from it,” BGSU junior Kadie Hempfling said about the loss. “And you’ve got two options. Either you can learn from it or you don’t. And I think this team and how hard we play and how well we play together, we’ll learn from it.”
Robyn Fralick, in her third season as BG’s head coach, was proud of her team.
“We clawed back into a game and we just sort of didn’t have enough at the end. But, my goodness, I’m so proud of these guys,” Fralick said. “I mean, what they’ve been able to do this year and the changes they’ve been able to make in the way they’ve pushed our program forward, this is incredible. So, we’ll remember this. You know, it’s motivating.”
The Falcons started well and had a 16-11 lead after the first 10 minutes.
In the second quarter, BG increased its lead to 25-15 just 2:31 into the quarter. Central Michigan then rallied and were able to gain a 34-34 tie at the half.
CMU’s Micaela Kelly took control in the third quarter, scoring 20 points, helping the Chippewas hold a 55-44 lead at one point.
However, the Falcons made a 12-0 run of their own, including 3-pointers from Lexi Fleming and Elissa Brett, to take a 56-55 lead on a Nya Hampton layup with 1:51 left in the quarter.
The Chippewas then scored six points while Brett scored four and CMU had a 61-60 lead going into the fourth quarter.
“It is just one of the things you can learn from the fact that you were down 12 in the third quarter. This young of a team was able to come back and take a lead. That is one of those things that people learn from and grow from,” Hempfling said. “And our belief never failed us. We believe in ourselves whether people outside believed in us or not. That’s the thing with our team is we believe in ourselves and we trust ourselves and we trust each other. And that’s why I think we’re so good.”
In the fourth quarter, the Falcons got a 67-65 lead on Brett’s basket with 6:05 left in regulation.
CMU answered with a 7-0 run on the way to the 77-72 win.
Brett led the Falcons with 18 points, Fleming finished with 13 points while Hampton and Hempfling each added 11 points.
“A lot of people know this pandemic has been exhausting, and I give a lot of credit for us to be able to have a season. I think my kids have done a great job,” Fralick said. “I’m just so proud. I’m so proud. I’ve got a real team. I know we are a team. And I think you can see that in the way we play. And I get to see it every day on and off the court. I really, really wanted this for them tonight. You know, I really wanted this, but it doesn’t take away from their body of work over the whole season.”
For the Chippewas, Kelly finished with 29 points and Molly Davis contributed 23 points.
“They’re so dynamic, both of them. They can score at all three levels,’’ Hempfling said.
Fralick was asked if the Falcons should get an at-large spot in the NCAA tournament.
“I get no say in the room that makes those decisions.,” Fralick said. “But I believe in our team and I believe in our program. And I’m really hopeful that we get that opportunity. And if we do, I know we’re going to do our best to be prepared to make the most of that opportunity.”
The NCAA Selection Show is scheduled for Monday night at 7 p.m. The 32-team WNIT field will be announced later Monday night.
NOTES: The Falcons are now 20-6 … Fleming had nine rebounds for BG and Hempfling had four assists … BG was 19-of-40 on 2-pointers, 9-of-20 on 3-pointers and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line … Both teams scored 26 points in the paint … BG had the lead for 20:28 of the game.
CENTRAL MICHIGAN 11 23 27 16 — 77
BOWLING GREEN 16 18 26 12 — 72
CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Kelly, 8-2-7—29; Davis, 5-3-4—23; Smith, 4-0—8; Watters, 1-3-0—11; Bussell, 2-0—4; Martinez, 0-0—0; Weekes, 0-2—2; Karasinski, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 20-8-13—77.
BOWLING GREEN
Brett, 6-1-3—18; Hempfling,, 4-1-0—11; Fleming, 1-3-2—13; Lewis, 1-1-0—5; Hampton, 4-1-0—11; Parker, 0-2-0—6; Trice, 0-0—0; Glowniak 2-0—4; Perry, 1-2—4. TOTALS: 21-9-7—72.