The Bowling Green Country Club’s club championship was Sunday.
Club Champion: Tom Cadwallader 74 (10th championship)
2nd place: Jeremy Keller 80
A flight
1st place: Greg Logue 96
2nd place: Seattle Compton 117
Senior Division
1st place: Steve Keys 77
2nd place: Gary Hartzler 78
Women’s division: Carol Sanner
Stone Ridge members played the club championship on Saturday and Sunday.
John Powers - Mens Club Champion - 71-73 - 144
Buddy Powers - Senior Mens Club Champion 73-77 - 150
Joe Wright - Flight Division Champion - 73-72 - 145
Debbie Rogers - Ladies Club Champion - 87-86 - 173