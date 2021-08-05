The Bowling Green Country Club’s club championship was Sunday.

Club Champion: Tom Cadwallader 74 (10th championship)

2nd place: Jeremy Keller 80

A flight

1st place: Greg Logue 96

2nd place: Seattle Compton 117

Senior Division

1st place: Steve Keys 77

2nd place: Gary Hartzler 78

Women’s division: Carol Sanner

Stone Ridge members played the club championship on Saturday and Sunday.

John Powers - Mens Club Champion - 71-73 - 144

Buddy Powers - Senior Mens Club Champion 73-77 - 150

Joe Wright - Flight Division Champion - 73-72 - 145

Debbie Rogers - Ladies Club Champion - 87-86 - 173

