BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Bowling Green completed the weekend sweep over Ferris State on Sunday with a 4-2 win to advance to 11-1 on the season, 2-0 in conference play.
The Falcons saw four different players score a goal on the night in a game that included a short-handed score, a delayed penalty goal, an empty-netter and the game-winner, which came in the third period from Cameron Wright.
In net Zack Rose picked up the win to advance to 5-1 on the year.
The win marks the 12th straight for the Falcons on the road dating back to last season, setting a new program record for the longest road/neutral win streak.
“We’re really proud of how our guys played this weekend. Both nights we did a great job of closing it out in the third period and finishing out the game,” said head coach Ty Eigner.
“Ultimately it was huge to get our first WCHA (Western Collegiate Hockey Association) sweep of the season. Like last night, we had really strong goaltending, this time from Zack Rose. A lot of different guys were able to contribute. We’re just really happy with how we started the WCHA portion of the season.”
The first goal of the game came off the stick of Justin Michaelian to give Ferris State the early lead. He was assisted by Coale Norris and Lucas Finner.
During a Ferris State power play the Falcons were able to knot up the score thanks to a Taylor Schneider short-handed goal. He was assisted by Alex Barber on the score.
Later in the first period BG claimed the lead with a goal from Gavin Gould on a delayed penalty that gave the Falcons an extra man. Brandon Kruse and Anton Malmstrom tallied assists on the goal.
The Bulldogs tied it up in the second period with a score from Jacob Dirks, seeing assists from Sam Skinner and Dallas Tulik.
In the third period Wright was able to capitalize on a two-on-one breakaway to score his third goal of the series and first of the night to take the lead. Kruse was again on the assist, his second of the game.
With time winding down Ferris State opted to pull their goalie for an extra skater. Less than 15 seconds after the move, Evan Dougherty placed the puck in the net for an empty-net score, being assisted by Gould.
With the win, the Falcons have now accumulated 12 consecutive wins on the road dating back to last season, setting a new program record. The record was previously held by the 1978-79 squad that won 11 straight.
The win also moves Bowling Green to 11-1 on the season, now holding sole possession of the third best start in program history. The Falcons will need just one more win to tie the 1975-76 season for the second best start, a year when they began 12-1.
Bowling Green will be back on the ice for a Thursday-Friday series against Bemidji State for the second WCHA series of the season. Both games are set for 7:07 p.m. puck drops at the Slater Family Ice Arena and will be available to stream on FloHockey.