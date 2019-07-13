Cleveland State fires coach Dennis Felton after 2 seasons

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dennis Felton's stay at Cleveland State was short, and anything but sweet.
Felton was fired Friday after just two seasons with the program, which hasn't been to the NCAA Tournament since 2009.
Posted: Saturday, July 13, 2019 8:16 pm
