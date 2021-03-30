PERRYSBURG - Clay senior Bella Kennedy drove in five runs and hit a grand slam Monday evening as the Eagles came back from a 8-3 fourth inning deficit to defeat Perrysburg 15-8.
The opening day loss by the Yellow Jackets makes them 0-1 on the season while Clay moves to 2-1 with the win.
Clay struck first in the top of the first inning getting across one run. But after that both teams went scoreless for the first three innings.
The Eagles tacked on two more runs in the top of the fourth inning to open up a 3-0 lead.
But in the bottom half of the inning, the Yellow Jackets broke the game wide open, scoring eight runs. Lexi Vaillant got the rally started with a single that scored two runs. Then immediately following Vaillant, Cassie Plummer gave the Yellow Jackets a 4-3 lead with a 2-run home run.
After a couple of walks and hit by pitches, the Yellow Jackets tacked on four more runs to open up a 5-run lead.
The Eagles fought right back, however, scoring five runs in the top half of the fifth inning to tie the game, then after shutting out the Yellow Jackets in the bottom half, scored five more runs in the top of the sixth, four coming via the grand slam from Kennedy. That made the score 13-8.
Perrysburg’s offense failed to score any runs the rest of the way and Clay got two more insurance runs in the top of the seventh before closing things out in a 15-8 win.
Morgan Cook started things on the mound for the Eagles and got the win going the full seven innings while giving up five earned runs on five hits and striking out five as well.
Maison Gerrard got the start from the bump for the Yellow Jackets and also received the loss as she went five innings and gave up three earned runs on seven hits, striking out five. Jess Miller relieved Gerrard in the sixth inning and gave up 10 runs, only two of which were earned on seven hits. The Yellow Jackets made five errors in the contest.
Leading the way at the plate for the Yellow Jackets was Plummer who had the home run and went 2-for-2 on the evening with 2 RBIs and a walk. She was the only Yellow Jacket with a multi-hit game.
For the Eagles it was Kennedy who had the huge day driving in five runs and gong 2-for-4 from the the plate. Olivia Yenrick also had a nice evening, going 3-for-4 and driving in two runs.
Next up for the Yellow Jackets is a Tuesday matchup with Whitmer at home. Game is set to start at 5 p.m.