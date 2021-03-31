Clay baseball defeated Bowling Green High School 12-3 Tuesday evening behind a three-hit, five-RBI day from Ethan Spears.
The first inning was scoreless, but in the top of the second the Eagles hopped on Bowling Green starting pitcher Nate Kress for four runs.
The Bobcats were able to get one run back after a scoreless top of the third for the Eagles but a rough start to the top of the fourth inning for Kress forced him out of the game early. Kress pitched 3.2 innings, giving up seven runs, only four of which were earned, on eight hits.
Three runs in the top of the fourth for the Eagles put them in control of the game halfway through and they led 7-1 going to the fifth.
The teams traded two runs each in the fifth inning and the Eagles scored a run in the sixth inning, as well as two more runs in the seventh for insurance, before closing out the 12-3 victory.
Kress received the loss for the Bobcats while Trevor Jurski started on the mound for Clay and got the win going in four innings and giving up one earned run, on one hit, while walking six batters.
The Eagles had five players with multi-hit games including two with three hit games in Spears and Jackson Kennedy who went 3-for-4 with an RBI in the victory.
For the Bobcats, Kolin Atwood had a nice day, going 2-for-3 from the plate and driving in the lone two earned runs for the Bobcats on the day.
Next up for Bowling Green is a home matchup with Fremont Ross on Monday.