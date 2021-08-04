Bowling Green State University women’s soccer head coach Jimmy Walker has announced the addition of Taylor Clarke to his staff.
Clarke, who comes from Ashland University, has already begun his duties with the three-time defending Mid-American Conference champions.
“Taylor is an extremely bright young coach that I have gotten to know well over the last few years,” Walker said. “He has a tremendous work ethic as well as great values that align with our current group of players and staff at BGSU.
“Taylor will be working primarily with our defensive unit as well as taking on the role of recruiting coordinator. Taylor has been successful at every program he has been at and we are excited to have him on board.”
Clarke led Ashland to an overall record of 32-12-7 (.696) in three seasons as head coach, leading the Eagles to NCAA Division II postseason appearances in both 2018 and 2019.
“I want to thank Jimmy Walker, BGSU AD Bob Moosbrugger, Stacy Kosciak and the rest of the hiring committee for the opportunity to work with this program,” Clarke said. “Bowling Green State University is a special place, and I am excited to get to work with the staff and players.”
The 2021 spring season saw Clarke and the Eagles finish 8-2-1 overall and 7-1-1 in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play. Among the eight wins was a 2-1 victory at Grand Valley State, the program’s first against the Lakers in 16 years.
In 2019, the Eagles finished 14-5-1 overall and 7-2 in the GLIAC. Ashland reached the NCAA Division II postseason for the second year in a row.
Clarke returned to Ashland after serving as the assistant men’s soccer coach at Calvin College in Michigan in 2017. He helped the Knights to a 21-1-1 record and a berth in the NCAA Division III Sweet Sixteen. Clarke coached three All-Americans, five all-region and 10 all-conference players as Calvin won conference regular season and tournament championships. The Knights led the nation in scoring (85 goals) and shutouts (15).
Clarke spent the 2016 season as assistant men’s soccer coach at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, helping the Seahawks garner a top 20 NCAA Division I national ranking. He got his start in collegiate coaching as the graduate assistant for Ashland women’s soccer.
Clarke played collegiate soccer at Saginaw Valley State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in educational history in 2014. He helped the Cardinals to two GLIAC championships and a Midwest Regional championship, captaining the 2012 squad to the NCAA Division II national championship game.
A native of Cary, Illinois, Clarke earned his Master of Education degree from Ashland in 2016.