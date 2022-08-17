Perrysburg Football

File. Perrysburg High School head football coach Dirk Conner is doused with water after his team defeated Kettering Fairmont 14-0 in the first round of the Division 1 playoff game at Perrysburg, Friday, Oct. 29.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

In the Northern Lakes League, there is a new cross-river rivalry that has developed in recent years between Perrysburg and Anthony Wayne.

The two schools have had a near-monopoly on the league title. Only the Maumee River separates the two districts, although a segment of the AW district crosses the river into Wood County.

