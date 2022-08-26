Bowling Green State University’s Christian Sims has been named to the Senior Bowl Watch List.
The Senior Bowl is a postseason college football all-star game played in early February in Mobile, Ala.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Bowling Green State University’s Christian Sims has been named to the Senior Bowl Watch List.
The Senior Bowl is a postseason college football all-star game played in early February in Mobile, Ala.
Sims (Norcross, Ga.) was a first-team All-MAC honoree in 2021 after leading the league’s tight ends with 41 receptions and 418 receiving yards.
He is on the preseason John Mackey Award preseason watch list, as well as being a first-team preseason All-MAC selection by both Athlon Sports and Phil Steele, as well as being named to the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 List.
The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl week officially begins on Jan. 31 and concludes with the 74th game on Feb. 4, at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile. Alabama, on the campus of South Alabama.
The practices are televised live by ESPN and the game is broadcast live on NFL Network at 2:30 p.m.
Bowling Green has had five players all-time play in the Senior Bowl. They include Jerry Croft (1962), Phil Villapiano (1971), Josh Harris (2004), Kory Lichtensteiger (2008) and Quintin Morris (2021).
Bowling Green, who returns 50 letterwinners and 18 starters, opens the 2022 season against UCLA on Sept. 3 at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network.