LPGA Tour Golf

Ruoning Yin, of China, fist-bumps a caddie after finishing the first round of the Dana Classic LPGA golf tournament Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

 Gene J. Puskar

SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Chinese rookie Ruoning Yin turned her irritation over a bogey into six birdies over his last 10 holes Thursday for a 6-under 65 and a three-way tie for the lead in the Dana Open.

Hye-Jin Choi, who like Yin earned her LPGA Tour card last year for the first time, and Carlota Ciganda of Spain also had 65 at Highland Meadow.

