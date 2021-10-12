The Central Collegiate Hockey Association has recognized Bowling Green State University student-athletes as its Players of the Week for the games of Oct. 8-9.
Gabriel Chicoine and Austen Swankler took home honors for the Falcons, who finished the weekend with a 1-0-1 record against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. This is the first recognition of the 2021-22 season for both players.
Chicoine, a Bowling Green senior defenseman, tallied three assists in the Falcons’ two games against RPI, which was tied for second among CCHA defensemen. Chicoine assisted on both of the Falcons’ goals in the season opener, including the game-tying score in the third period. The senior also assisted on BGSU’s first goal on Saturday, helping the Falcons to a 3-2 overtime victory over RPI.
Swankler, a BG freshman forward, tallied two assists for the Falcons, both on goals by Nathan Burke. Swankler assisted on Burke’s opening period score against RPI on Friday, marking his first collegiate point. The duo connected again on Saturday, with Swankler assisting on Burke’s first period goal that helped the Falcons defeat RPI in overtime, 3-2.