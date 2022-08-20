PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Chavis hit a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the ninth inning to cap a two-run rally and lift the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 on Friday night.

The Pirates trailed 4-3 going into the final frame but tied it on Kevin Newman's run-scoring double with one out. The Reds then intentionally walked Bryan Reynolds to put runners on first and second and brought in left-handed reliever Ross Detwiler to replace Joel Kuhnel (2-2).

