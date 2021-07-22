WAUSEON — The Bowling Green Swim Club clinched their 44th GNOAC Championship Sunday with 2,883 points over the weekend.
The Bryan swim team finished in second place with a combined team score of 1,855.50 points. Other teams competing were from Napoleon, Ottawa and Wauseon.
This is the 50th year that the Gators have been competing at the meet. Below is a list of first-place finishers for the Gators.
Boys 8 & Under 100 Meter Medley Relay of Damon Meade, Matheus Nakandakari, Josh Hilderbrand and Kolten Doust with a winning time of 2:03.14.
Girls 400 Meter Freestyle, Amelie Blakely with a winning time of 4:54.86.
Boys 400 Meter Freestyle, John Burnard with a winning time of 4:04.07.
Girls 9-10 50 Meter Backstroke, Jennifer Lopez with a winning time of 41.83.
Girls 8 & Under 25 Meter Backstroke, Melody Hernandez, with a winning time of 26.33.
Girls 9-10 100 Meter Freestyle, Jennifer Lopez with a winning time of 1:19.84.
Girls 11-12 100 Meter Freestyle, Alayna Mahan, with a winning time of 1:08.76.
Girls 8 & Under 25 Meter Butterfly, Melody Hernandez, with a winning time of 27.87.
Girls 11-12 50 Meter Butterfly, Alayna Mahan, with a winning time of 36.19.
Boys 8 & Under 25 Meter Breaststroke, Matheus Nakandakari, with a winning time of 31.75.
Girls 13-14 200 Meter Medley Relay of Olivia Hamilton, Summer Link, Rachel Hoose and Brynn Lust with a winning time of 2:33.91.
Boys 15 & Over 200 Meter Medley Relay of Caleb Grubbs, Wade LaMastus, Robert Sucheck and Garcia Fernando with a winning time of 2:05.14.
Girls 11-12 50 Meter Breaststroke, Alayna Mahan with a winning time of 39.39.
Girls 9-10 100 Meter IM, Jennifer Lopez with a winning time of 1:29.22.
Boys 15 & Over 400 Meter Freestyle Relay of Calvin Price, Seth Stahl, Robert Sucheck and Ethan Jones with a winning time of 3:57.77.
Girls 15-16 100 Meter Backstroke, Mary Musteric with a winning time of 1:13.22.
Girls 17 & Over 100 Meter Backstroke, Madeline Blakely with a winning time of 1:06.04
Boys 15-16 100 Meter Backstroke, Ewan Fisher with a winning time of 1:10.74.
Boys 17 & Over 100 Meter Backstroke, Will LaMastus with a winning time of 1:00.64.
Girls 15-16 100 Meter Freestyle, Allie Barasch with a winning time of 59.43.
Boys 15-16 100 Meter Freestyle, Alex Xu with a winning time of 58.06.
Girls 14 & Under 100 Meter Butterfly, Rachel Hoose with a winning time of 1:15.52.
Girls 15-16 100 Meter Butterfly, Allie Barasch with a winning time of 1:06.24.
Girls 17 & Over 100 Meter Butterfly, Kath Fisher with a winning time of 1;12.94.
Boys 15-16 100 Meter Butterfly, Alex Xu with a winning time of 1:03.30.
Girls 14 & Under 100 Meter Breaststroke, Ella Sigma with a winning time of 1:21.66.
Boys 14 & Under 100 Meter Breaststroke, Josh Danforth with a winning time of 1:17.03.
Boys 15-16 100 Meter Breaststroke, Ewan Fisher with a winning time of 1:13.96.
Boys 17 & Over 100 Meter Breaststroke, Wade LaMustus with a winning time of 1:08.26.
Girls 15-16 200 Meter Freestyle, Amelie Blakely with a winning time of 2:20.23.
Girls 17 & Over 200 Meter Freestyle, Madeline Blakely with a winning time of 2:14.18.
Boys 14 & Under 200 Meter Freestyle, Joel Hernandez with a winning time of 2:16.76.
Boys 15-16 200 Meter Freestyle, Alex Xu with a winning time of 2:12.46.
Girls 15-16 50 Meter Freestyle, Allie Barasch with a winning time of 27.78.
Boys 14 & Under 50 Meter Freestyle, Joel Hernandez with a winning time of 28.06.
Girls 14 & Under 200 Meter IM, Ella Sigma with a winning time of 2:37.88.
Girls 15-16 200 Meter IM, Allie Barasch with a winning time of 2:32.18.
Girls 17 & Over 200 Meter IM, Madeline Blakely with a winning time of 2:28.24.
Boys 15-16 200 Meter IM, Ewan Fisher with a winning time of 2:24.46.