Central Michigan bowl eligible a season after going 1-11

Central Michigan's quick turnaround reached another milepost: The Chippewas are bowl eligible.
CMU beat Northern Illinois 48-10 on Saturday to improve to 6-4 this season under new coach Jim McElwain. The Chippewas went 1-11 last season.
Posted: Sunday, November 3, 2019 6:49 pm
Posted in Sports, AP Sports on Sunday, November 3, 2019 6:49 pm.
