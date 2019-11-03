Central Michigan bowl eligible a season after going 1-11 - Sentinel-Tribune: Sports

Central Michigan bowl eligible a season after going 1-11

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, November 3, 2019 6:49 pm

Central Michigan bowl eligible a season after going 1-11

Central Michigan's quick turnaround reached another milepost: The Chippewas are bowl eligible.

CMU beat Northern Illinois 48-10 on Saturday to improve to 6-4 this season under new coach Jim McElwain. The Chippewas went 1-11 last season.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

Posted in , on Sunday, November 3, 2019 6:49 pm.

Recommended

Submit your sports news!

Submit your sports news!

Send in your local sports stories, info and results here!

Submit sports news

Popular Facebook Activity

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]