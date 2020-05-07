In this March 2, 2020 file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff gives instructions to players in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Cleveland. Even if the NBA doesn't resume this season, and at this point no one knows for sure, the Cavaliers believe it’s time to start getting ready for the next one. “Any minute that we can get working with each other is beneficial to us,” Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Wednesday, May 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)