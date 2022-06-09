The Bowling Green Diamond Cats 9u team went undefeated and won the FAAST Slam Jam tournament in Novi, Michigan, on Saturday and Sunday. The team outscored the East Michigan Muskies in the championship game, 9-5. Team members are Will Fralick, Michael Lump, Aiden Iler, Kenton Dean, Cameron Daman, Kaden Smith, Blair Baldonado, Sam Tracy, Owen Snyder and Lincoln Prentice. The Diamond Cats are coached by Tony Iler, Nick Snyder Adam Dean and Zach Prentice.

