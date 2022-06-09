The Bowling Green Diamond Cats 9u team went undefeated and won the FAAST Slam Jam tournament in Novi, Michigan, on Saturday and Sunday. The team outscored the East Michigan Muskies in the championship game, 9-5. Team members are Will Fralick, Michael Lump, Aiden Iler, Kenton Dean, Cameron Daman, Kaden Smith, Blair Baldonado, Sam Tracy, Owen Snyder and Lincoln Prentice. The Diamond Cats are coached by Tony Iler, Nick Snyder Adam Dean and Zach Prentice.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- BG woman cited for endangering children
- Lake's Scifers ready for bigger and better things
- Toledo man sentenced for soliciting an undercover officer
- Toledo man indicted for theft of handguns
- BG man arrested for assault and multiple thefts
- Walbridge may use eminent domain to acquire downtown building
- Michigan man sent to prison for BG storage unit thefts
- Scot R. Mazur
- Building 'Bridges' in Northwood: Groundbreaking at site of former mall
- Eiben wants to dedicate her life to helping others