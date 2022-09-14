CINCINNATI (AP) — Rodolfo Castro hit a three-run homer and an RBI single, and the Pittsburgh Pirates completed a four-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds with a 10-4 victory on Wednesday.

Rookie Oneil Cruz connected for a two-run drive, helping last-place Pittsburgh to its first four-game win streak since mid-July. Ke'Bryan Hayes had three of the Pirates' 12 hits.

