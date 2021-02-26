PEMBERVILLE – Sophomore Case Boos scored 20 points in the first half and finished with a career-high 26 points to help Eastwood post a 65-46 victory over Otsego in a Division III sectional final Friday night.
With the win the Eagles are 15-8 and will play Cardinal Stritch (13-4) in a district semifinal on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Toledo Central Catholic.
“For our seniors it’s really what we have been playing for. It’s been a tough year with a lot of adversity,” Eastwood head coach Todd Henline said. “For our underclassmen it’s going to be a good experience.
“But we’re not going to be satisfied going to get experience. Let’s go and see what we can do,” he added.
Otsego finishes its season at 9-13.
“Everybody had the COVID thing. I would be lying to you if I said it wasn’t a stressful year,” veteran Otsego head coach Jim Bostdorff said. “Our kids were very resilient. We didn’t know from night to night who was going to be in the gym.
“Our season was interrupted in three weeks in the middle of the season,” he continued. “We lost our top six and played without them.
“I have been coaching for 30 years and this is the first time that I have had a team that every kid on the team missed at least one game,” Bostdorff added.
The Eagles jumped out to a 15-5 to start the first quarter. Otsego then scored eight points and Eastwood had a 15-13 lead after eight minutes.
“They (Eastwood) got off to a good start. I thought we rallied right back in the first quarter. We got the game back in reach for us, but in the second quarter the Boos kid just goes off on us. He had a heck of a first half,” Bostdorff said. “The 3 at the end of the first half was crushing.”
To start the second quarter Eastwood scored 14 straight points, with 11 from Boos on three 3-pointers and a 2-pointer. Boos scored 13 of his 26 points in the second quarter.
Otsego was finally able to score with 3:19 remaining in the first half, but the Eagles held a 38-19 lead at the break.
“In the first half I thought our defense was playing pretty well, but more importantly we hit some shots,” Henline said, “In the first game that we played them, we were ice cold from the floor. Tonight we hit some shots and we were pretty aggressive in the first half and that got us going.
“We had some guys come off the bench and give us some good minutes and that helped weather this storm and carried that surge to get us a 19-point lead at the half,” he added.
“When we go to the bench we get contributions, whether it’s offensively or defensively,” Henline continued. “And those contributions have been big for us. Especially like tonight when we got into foul trouble early.”
The Knights had a strong third quarter outscoring the Eagles, 15-8. But Eastwood still held a 12-point lead, 46-34, at the start of the fourth quarter,
“To my kids’ credit I thought we played really hard in the third quarter to try to get back into this game,” Bostdorff said.
Isaac Badenhop scored seven of his 13 points in the fourth quarter to help the Eagles seal the win.
“We knew that this was going to be a tough one, but I thought our kids responded with our defense and our intensity tonight and it really paid off for us,” Henline said.
Joseph Dzierwa led Otsego with 15 points and his brother Noah finished with 10 points.
“Essentially we weren’t very good. Our close outs were good and we dug ourselves a hole,” Bostdorff said. “We weren’t very good at the foul line and that hurt us.
“But Eastwood is a good team and this is a tough place for us to win. It has been historically and not just for us,” he added.
OTSEGO 13 6 15 12 – 46
EASTWOOD 15 23 8 19 — 65
OTSEGO
N. Dzierwa, 4-2—10; Gray, 3-3—9; Budge, 0-0—0; Dennis, 2-1-2—9; J. Dzierwa, 3-1-6—15; Canterbury, 0-1-0—3; Snyder, 0-0—0; L. Weaver, 0-0—0; Kosinski, 0-0—0; O. Weaver, 0-0—0; Kempf, 0-0—0; Corpus, 0-0—0; Hennan, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 12-3-13—46.
EASTWOOD
C. Boos, 5-4-4—26; L. Boos, 2-1-0—7; Badenhop, 2-2-3—13; Meyer, 2-2—6; Buchman, 2-0—4; Arntson, 1-1-0—5; Limes, 0-0—0; Getz, 1-0-2; Haag, 0-0—0; Weaver, 0-2—2; Dosch, 0-0—0; Boice, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 15-8-11—65.