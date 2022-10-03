Ball State University scored a pair of second-half goals to pick up a 2-0 win over the Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team Sunday afternoon at Cochrane Stadium.
Ball State improves to 4-3-4 overall and remains unbeaten in the Mid-American Conference at 3-0-1.
On a windy day at Cochrane, the teams battled through a scoreless first half.
Both the Falcons and Cardinals had four first-half shot attempts but there was only one shot on goal in the first 45 minutes.
BSU got on the board at the 49:01 mark. The Falcons had won a corner kick less than a minute before, but BGSU was called for a foul as Mackenzie Reuber’s corner sailed toward the penalty area.
The ensuing free kick was played short to Lexy Smith, who booted a long ball forward from just outside her own 18-yard line.
The ball sailed over midfield and bounced into BGSU territory, and Lexi Fraley outraced several defenders to reach the ball just as it crossed into the BGSU penalty area. Fraley hit a one-time effort that found the left side of the net.
Then, in the 61st minute, the Cardinals scored a goal off of a corner kick of their own. Maya Millis took that kick, and played it into the center of the six-yard box.
A BGSU player headed the ball, but it struck the hip of Smith and caromed into the goal to double the BSU lead.
The Cardinals had a slim 12-11 edge in total shot attempts, but BSU put seven shots on goal compared to just one for the Falcons. BGSU had a 7-4 lead in corner kicks.
BGSU goalkeeper Lili Berg made five saves, including four in the second half, for the Falcons (3-4-3, 1-1-2 MAC). Bethany Moser had one save en route to the win in goal for the visitors.
The Falcons head out on the road for a Thursday matchup at Akron at 7 p.m. Then, BGSU will be back at Cochrane next Sunday, hosting Ohio in a 1 p.m. start.