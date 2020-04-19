FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2019, file photo, Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin follows through on a shot against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Tampa, Fla. Possibly losing as many as 13 games with the NHL on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic could leave Ovechkin two short of another 50-goal season and threaten his ability to break Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record.