BGSU Football Spring Game 2022

File. BGSU quarterback Matt McDonald drops back for a pass while being protected by the offensive line Saturday at Doyt Perry Stadium.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Bowling Green State University senior quarterback Matt McDonald, the son of former USC quarterback Paul McDonald, will become the fourth McDonald in his family to play inside the Rose Bowl.

The Falcons will take on UCLA for the first meeting ever between the two schools, with kickoff at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

