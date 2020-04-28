FILE-This Jan. 16, 2014 file photo shows Keystone High School Logan Stiner during a wrestling match in Sheffield Village, Ohio. The coroner said Stiner, who died May 27, 2014, had more than 70 micrograms of caffeine per milliliter of blood in his system. The Ohio Supreme Court plans Wednesday, April 29, 2020 to hear arguments for and against a lawsuit brought by Stiner's family arguing that Amazon, the online retail giant, as the company that shipped the product, should be held responsible under Ohio product liability law.