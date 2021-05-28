Kaila Butler set a new personal best in the hammer throw on Thursday, punching her ticket to the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field National Championships.
Butler and several of her Bowling Green State University teammates competed in NCAA East Region Preliminaries in Jacksonville, Florida. The four-day event, hosted by the University of North Florida, is at Hodges Stadium.
Zaresha Neal, Savannah Nevels and Iyanna Ross joined Butler in action. Neal competed in the shot put, Nevels in the 100 and Ross in the 400, and three of the four Falcons exceeded their seed.
Butler fouled on her first attempt of the day in the hammer throw. On her second throw, Butler recorded a career-best distance of 215-7, topping her previous personal best by more than 2 feet.
Butler, competing in the third and final flight, vaulted into third place with that effort, all but clinching a top-12 spot and a trip to Eugene, Oregon, for the NCAA National Championships.
Two other competitors in flight three topped Butler’s distance, but she still finished fifth, exceeding her number-10 seed by five spots.
Butler will advance to the NCAA National Championships in the hammer throw for the second time in her BGSU career. In 2019, she placed 12th at the regional meet with an effort of 61.45m (201-7), qualifying for the national meet, and wound up being named a second-team All-American.