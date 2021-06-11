EUGENE, Ore. – Bowling Green State University’s Kaila Butler closed out the 2021 outdoor track and field season finishing ninth in the hammer throw at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field National Championships on Thursday.
Butler was named a second-team All-American for the second time in her career. The national meet, hosted by the University of Oregon, is taking place at Hayward Field.
Butler’s first throw on Thursday was her best, as she recorded a career-best distance of 219-feet-10 (67.01m).
That topped her previous personal best by more than four feet. She threw 215-7 at the NCAA East Region Preliminaries in Jacksonville, Florida, on May 27.
Butler, competing in the second of two flights, recorded throws of 215-4 and 214-4, respectively, on her next two attempts, putting her in ninth place and making her one of nine competitors from the 24-woman field to move on to the finals.
Butler’s first throw in the finals was 216-1, her second-best throw of the day and of her BGSU career. She threw 209-3 on her next effort before fouling on her final attempt.