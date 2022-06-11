Bowling Green State University’s Kaila Butler secured second-team All-America honors in the hammer throw on Thursday night at the NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championship at Oregon’s famed Hayward Field.
Zaresha Neal finished No. 18 in the shot put to round out BGSU’s participation at the 2022 NCAA Track and Field Championship.
Butler finished No. 13 in the hammer throw with a toss of 66.13m. It is Butler’s third second-team All-America honors in the hammer throw. She also earned the accolade in 2019 when she finished No. 12 and she received it again last year with a No. 9 finish.
Neal, competing for the first time at the outdoor NCAA championship, finished No. 18 with a throw of 16.61m in the shot put.