The College Sports Information Directors of America has announced the 2022 Academic All-American At-Large teams. Senior forward Nathan Burke of the Falcon Hockey team earned Third Team Academic All-American, the first Academic All-American honor for the Falcons since 2004.
Burke is the eighth player in program history to be recognized as an Academic All-American, joining an exclusive group that includes Tim Hack, Brian Hills, Brian Holzinger, Mike Johnson, Alan Leggett, Angelo Libertucci and D’Arcy McConvey.
Burke, a Hobey Baker Memorial Award nominee, recorded team-highs in goals (16) and power play goals (6). He added seven assists to total 23 points, ranking fourth on the team. The senior logged five multi-point performances, with BGSU winning all five contests. He was one of five players to skate in all 37 games for the Falcons. On March 23, Burke joined Alex Barber, Evan Dougherty, and Taylor Schneider in announcing their plans to utilize their fifth year of eligibility and remain in Bowling Green.
Burke is a native of Scottsdale, Arizona, and a transfer from Minnesota. He has earned a 4.0 GPA at BGSU while pursuing his Master of Business Administration. He was one of just three Division I ice hockey players named Academic All-American, the others being First Team selection Dryden McKay (Minnesota State) and Third Team selection Matty Beniers (Michigan). Burke was previously named First Team Academic All-District in District 5, an area that includes Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan.
“This is a tremendous honor for Nathan,” said head coach Ty Eigner. “He certainly earned it both on the ice and in the classroom. We are very proud of him of becoming the program’s eighth Academic All-American.”