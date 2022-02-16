Buffalo scored the first 10 points and went on to defeat Bowling Green State University 112-85 at the Stroh Center Tuesday.
“They beat us in every category. They were tougher than us in every category. That’s the game,” BGSU coach Michael Huger said.
“We knew what they were going to do, we knew they were driving the ball. We just have to be able to stop that. We knew they were going to rebound the ball. We had to be tougher to stop that and we weren’t.”
The Falcons saw four players reach double-digits in the scoring column, led by Samari Curtis with 19 points, three rebounds and three assists.
Nine of Curtis’ points came at the free throw line. He went 9-of-13 at the stripe, setting new career-highs for both free throw attempts and free throws made in a single game.
The loss moves the Falcons to 12-14 on the season, 5-10 in the MAC, with five games left in the regular season. The next will be on Saturday against Ball State at home, set for a 5 p.m. tip-off.
Buffalo’s opening 10-0 run was halted by Trey Diggs with a three-point play thanks to a layup and a free throw to put BGSU on the board.
The two teams went back-and-forth before another 10-0 run for the Bulls extended their lead to 40-21.
The Falcons answered with a 5-0 run to cut into the deficit. Bowling Green continued to chip away, seeing Buffalo head to halftime with a 51-38 advantage.
The second half began with the Falcons and Bulls going back-and-forth, but a 7-0 run for Buffalo increased the lead to 77-58.
For BGSU, Myron Gordon had 15 points, two assists, a rebound and a steal, Diggs had 14 points and six rebounds and Daeqwon Plowden had 10 points, five rebounds, five steals and he blocked a shot.
Plowden’s block was his 117th as a Falcon, which ties him for fourth all-time in career blocks with Tom Hall.
Plowden’s career high five steals marked the first time this season a Falcon has hit that mark. Justin Turner was the last to do it, having five against Eastern Michigan on Feb. 23, 2021.
Recording an assist in the game, Matiss Kulackovskis now has 11 assists this season to set a new single season-high for his collegiate career. He previously had 10 during the 2019-20 season.
Chandler Turner logged a team-high four offensive rebounds for Bowling Green, setting a new career-high for Turner.
Saturday’s game against Ball State will be the Lace Up 4 Pediatric Cancer game.