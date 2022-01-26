ROSSFORD — Elmwood led Rossford 27-21 at halftime, but the Bulldogs outscored the Royals 51-17 in the second half to pull away to a 72-44 Northern Buckeye Conference victory Tuesday.
The Bulldogs are 12-4 overall and 8-1 in the NBC and are trying to keep pace with Eastwood (11-2, 7-0). The Bulldogs and Eagles meet in Pemberville on Tuesday, Feb. 1. Elmwood falls to 8-7 and 5-3.
Junior Derek Vorst led Rossford with a double-double 23 points, 11 rebounds and he had three assists.
Vorst’s classmate, Jake Morrison, also had a double-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Jerimiah McIlroy scored 11 points and Brenden Revels had 10 points and two assists for the Bulldogs.
In points off turnovers, the Bulldogs outscored the Royals 16-3 and Rossford had 20 second chance points to Elmwood’s seven, outrebounding the Royals 35-20, including 15 offensive boards.
The Bulldogs shot 48% (27-for-56) from the field, made 7-of-23 three-point shots (30%) and were 11-for-12 from the free throw line.
Elmwood shot 34% (15-for-44) from the floor, made 9-of-21 treys (43%) and was 5-for-14 from the charity stripe. Bryce Reynolds led Elmwood with 14 points and Kade Lentz added 13 points.
For Rossford, Garrette Murphree scored eight points, Brandon Swope had two points and five rebounds and Michael Gilreath added two points.
For Elmwood, Adam Meyer scored six points, Hayden Wickard had five points, Brad Ziegler scored three points, Tommy Curtis scored two points and Zach May added one point.
BG-FINDLAY BOYS
FINDLAY — Findlay junior Jake Bishop scored 25 points in leading the Trojans to a 78-56 non-league victory over visiting Bowling Green Tuesday.
Max Roth scored 16 points and Justin Roth and Terrion Ross added 12 each for the Trojans, which improved to 11-4.
BG, which fell to 8-7, was led by 6-foot-8 junior Jabari Conway’s 17 points.
For the Bobcats, Evan Brandt and Brayden Freyman scored seven points apiece, Ryan Jackson scored six points and Brock Hastings and Jack Suelzer scored five each.
Caleb Prater scored four points, Jake Amspoker scored three points and Nate Kress added two points for the Bobcats.
Javonte Hill and Sam Weihrauch scored four apiece, Ryan Montgomery scored three points and Brock Makrancy added two points for the Trojans.
PERRYSBURG-SOUTHVIEW GIRLS
SYLVANIA — In Northern Lakes League girls basketball Tuesday, Perrysburg defeated host Southview, 33-26.
The Yellow Jackets opened on a 6-0 run and led 27-11 after three quarters, and then had to hold off a 15-point fourth quarter by the Cougars.
For the Jackets, Chloe Kilbride scored nine points, Wrigley Takats scored eight points, Megan Gibbs had six points and Ayla Turk and Katie Sims scored five apiece.
Southview’s Paige Brown led all scorers with 13 points, Julia Williams scored six points, Cassie Schramm scored five points and Carys Bourbeau added two points.
NORTH BALTIMORE-HARDIN NORTHERN GIRLS
BASCOM — North Baltimore senior Grace Hagemeyer had 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Tigers to a 51-22 road win over Hardin Northern Tuesday.
The Tigers opened on a 12-2 run, led 23-8 at halftime and never looked back. NB improves to 12-6 overall.
Gabby Estrada scored nine points, Hailey Lennard had six points, five steals and three assists, and Lydia Feehan scored six points for the Tigers.
Cadence Andrich had four points and two steals, Emma Cotterman scored two points, Lucy Trout had one point, and Halie Inbody grabbed four rebounds.
The Tigers forced 22 turnovers while committing 12, and NB was 18-for-34 (53%) in shooting inside the arc, made one of four three-point shots and was a perfect 12-for-12 from the line.
Hardin Northern, which falls to 3-13, was led by Bella Wilson’s eight points. Emma Martin scored five points, Katie Good scored four, Kylee Clem and Layla Perkins scored two apiece, and Makenna Eibling added one point.
OTSEGO-FOSTORIA GIRLS
FOSTORIA — Alycia Middlebrooks scored 16 points to lead the Redmen to a 58-20 Northern Buckeye Conference win over Otsego Tuesday.
Fostoria improves to 5-8 overall and 3-5 in the NBC while Otsego remains winless in 16 games, including 11 league games.
Nataleigh Hartman led Otsego with 11 points, Morgen HIllesheim scored four points, Sam Lehr scored three points and Sophie Dimmick added two points.