ROSSFORD — The Rossford High School boys basketball team showed why they are one of the premiere teams in Northwest Ohio Monday night.
The Bulldogs hosted St. Francis de Sales School, beating the Knights 50-39 in what was likely one of the best crowds for a high school basketball game all season. Rossford led wire to wire, sometimes by as much as 13 in the second half, but the game was more aggressive than the final score indicated.
“I thought our kids battled. I thought they played hard. St. Francis plays really hard. They’re really physical. They try to push you out of your comfort zone. For the most part, I don’t think it bothered our kids. I think our kids reacted well to it,” head coach Brian Vorst said.
The Bulldogs improve to 11-0 on the season, asserting itself as one of the best programs in the area this year.
Rossford won on the strength of Ben Morrison, who tallied a remarkable 23 points, eight rebounds, and an assist. The junior guard made his presence known immediately, scoring the first seven Bulldogs points, part of a 10-point first quarter.
“He played a great game. He knows how to play the game of basketball. He’s just starting to take his game to the next level, and the great thing is his teammates are letting him do it. He’s gonna go through the ceiling, and I love the way our guys play with him. They just got him the ball where he wanted it,” Vorst said.
Morrison was set up by teammate CamRon Gaston, who finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.
“I felt that CamRon was a general on the floor. I felt that he controlled things on both ends. What you would expect out of a four-year starter,” Vorst said.
“He’s really sacrificed, and our team is better. He’s taken scoring and put it on the back burner, because he’s that kind of a player.”
The pair formed a two-headed Bulldog for which the Knights had no answer. The two took away second chances with rebounds and occasionally first chances, with the two chipping in three steals.
“That’s a great duo, and then you throw Nic Borojevich in that group, that’s three really good guards,” Vorst said.
“They play so well together. They’re so unselfish. They cheer for each other. They want each other to be successful, but they also know that ‘I’m creating for this player, and they’re going to create for me next possession’ so there’s not one selfish bone in these guys.”
The game was the marquee matchup in what is being dubbed the first ever Martin Luther King Jr. Showcase. The event is a tournament hosted by Rossford involving 10 games and 10 schools.
Rossford Athletic Director Chris Lucius said in a statement the event plays an important role in teaching student-athletes “honesty and integrity.”
“It took a lot of planning. The teams we had here were wonderful,” Lucius said.
“It’s nice to see the community get around this kind of event. We are really proud to put this on. This is a day that we want to celebrate diversity and the differences of people. It’s OK to see that we’re different.”
Five matchups featuring varsity squads took place in George G. Wolfe Fieldhouse, while the corresponding junior varsity teams faced off in the school’s auxiliary gym. Other schools competing in the event included Bowling Green and Perrysburg.
The Bulldogs are back in action Friday when they host Lake.