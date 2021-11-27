After a 1-21 season last year and 0-14 record in the Northern Buckeye Conference, one of coach Toby Ledesma’s proudest achievement is his girls’ team won the first varsity game at the new field house two years ago.
Don’t take that too literally because despite last year’s lack of wins, Ledesma is 41-54 in four years at Rossford, including winning a district championship in 1999-2000. Plus, this year he has seven letter winners returning.
They include senior guard Kierston Johnson, senior forwards Katie Glowacki and Gabrielle Boyd and sophomore guards Emily McConocha and Mia DeBortoli.
Johnson, who averaged seven points and two rebounds, was a District 7 honorable mention selection last year, Glowacki, who was injured last year, was a District 7 and All-NBC HM pick her freshman and sophomore seasons.
McConocha, at six points and five rebounds, was a District 7 and All-NBC HM selection as a freshman. Boyd returns after putting up five points and five rebounds per game last year.
“Both Kiersten and Emily are returning at the guard spot, and they have been playing really well as of late,” Ledesma said.
“We have a lot of depth and returning players at our forward spot. Gabrielle and Mia have both shown flashes this past season and senior Rylin Reynolds had a great summer.”
As a result, the Bulldogs are hoping to pick up the pace a bit this year.
“We are hoping to play a little more up-tempo this year and rotate a lot of players. I think we have good depth this year and we are going to try to use it,” Ledesma said.
“I expect us to have balanced scoring with different players leading the way on different nights. We will have to play team defensive basketball if we want to be successful.”
Ledesma, a Stryker native who heads up the City of Rossford recreation department, said “Katie Glowacki coming back from injury will be a big addition to our team this year.”
All that considered, Ledesma said his team “hopes to be competitive in the league this year.
“The NBC is really tough this year. Each team has a great coach and there are some great players here,” Ledesma said.
“It will also be good to have fans back in the stands as I think that NBC basketball provides some of the best environments around. You will have to bring your best game each night.
“I think that we are a really athletic team, and we hope to use that to our advantage defensively and try to find good matchups in our offense.”