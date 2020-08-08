ROSSFORD — Last year ended on a sour note for Rossford.
The Bulldogs had won five straight heading into their week 10 matchup versus Eastwood. The game was a back and forth contest that saw the Eagles win 35-33 and eliminate the Bulldogs’ hopes of a spot in the playoffs.
This fall, Rossford is looking to create an outcome in their favor.
“We’re confident and excited to compete for a league title and a playoff berth,” Bulldogs head coach Todd Drusback said.
Drusback enjoys the level of participation this summer, and believes the league title being just within reach is what motivates the players this time around.
“We had a really good summer. Our numbers are up. We had good consistent summer workouts. With our success last year… that helped us prepare for this season too,” Drusback said.
Rossford enters 2020 with experience, including five returning players on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. That will be important for the new starters at some critical positions, including quarterback, which is currently vacant due to the graduation of standout Kyle Kromenacker.
“A 7-3 season is for us, pretty good, but not enough because we wanted to make the playoffs. So this year our feeling is that we’re going to make the playoffs,” senior Johnathon Kellermeier said.
Kellermeier is part of a strong receiving corps that includes Jamari Croom, who garnered all-conference second team honors in the Northern Buckeye Conference last year.
“I feel like we won’t underestimate any teams like we did last year. We underestimated Lake and lost,” Croom said.
The Bulldogs offense was potent in their seven wins last year, averaging more than 34 points a game. In their losses however, the Bulldogs only averaged 18 points a game.
“We felt like we didn’t do enough last year. We feel like we have something to prove this year,” senior tackle Nick Walker said.
Rossford will hope to prove themselves to the rest of the league, provided the season moves forward as planned. Drusback hopes to have more certainty as the season gets closer.
“Everyone is concerned. I don’t know what to think,” Drusback said.
“I think people want to see kids play sports. Obviously we’re concerned about COVID, and kids and adults’ physical health. I think their mental and emotional health is just as important right now. I’m concerned if kids don’t have sports right now, what that does to that aspect of someone’s health.”