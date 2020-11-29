ROSSFORD — Last season, Rossford High School girls basketball finished fourth in the NBC but were able to make a run to regionals.
This year, the Bulldogs will be looking to do similar things despite the loss of their standout player Sammi Mikonowicz.
Mikonowicz was the Ohio Division II player of the year last season, averaging 24 points and 12 rebounds per game. She now plays for the University of Toledo and the Bulldogs will have to find a way to survive without her.
“She was real calming presence for us on the court, but she was also one of our biggest motivators in practice. That type of leadership is something that we need. We can try to motivate the players as much as we want but it is always good when you have that coach on the floor or you know that other teammate that everyone respects and will do what they say without question because of the results that she has,” head coach Tony Ledsma said.
Mikonowicz wasn’t the only player that Rossford lost last season either. They lost four starters from last year’s squad and will only return Monica Pupik, who averaged just four points and four rebounds per game last season.
Pupik, a senior on this year’s squad, is a three-year returning starter and has started every game since she was a sophomore.
“A kid that I think is probably our unquestioned leader and captain would be Monica Pupik. She has been around that group, been in that environment and played in those big games. She brings the most experience out of anybody that we are bringing back. I think that she has filled that role well already and so I can only see it getting better as the year goes on,” Ledsma said.
Kiersten Johnson, a player that saw minutes off the bench last season, will be back this year in starting role for the Bulldogs.
That is where the experience stops. Johnson and Pupik are the only two players that logged significant minutes last season.
This is something that Ledsma hasn’t had to deal with in his previous three seasons here because of a deep 2020 class.
“It is hard to replace the seniors that we had because they had been around for a while. We had lost kids here or there but we would always bring back the bulk of our group and the bulk of our experience. This year we are not — not that we are starting fresh but we have probably had more turnover than we have had in my previous three years here,” he said.
When you have that, young players are normally needed to step up and help the team be competitive. For Ledsma and the Bulldogs, they believe one of those players will be freshman Emily McConcha.
No matter what players step up for Rossford this season, Ledsma knows that it is going to be a grind in the NBC which had six teams finish with a winning record last season.
“I would put our league up against just about anyone else in the Ohio area. From top to bottom it is a grind everyday if you don’t come to play,” Ledsma said. “We just have to make sure that we have consistent play. Our best play is really good but some games if you just don’t have it you have to find a way to come away with points and get the job done.
“In the past I think we’ve had a team that can contend for league titles, but with the league being so tough if there was a night that you didn’t have your game you weren’t going to win.”