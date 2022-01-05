The smallest player on the court, Buffalo 5-foot-5 junior guard Dyaisha Fair, scored a career high 40 points to lead the Bulls to an 82-66 win over the BGSU Wednesday at the Stroh Center.
Fair was 14-for-22 from the field, 6-for-10 from behind the three-point arc, made 6-of-8 free throws, plus she had four assists, three steals and was fouled seven times.
Fair was on a mission, and there was a reason, her coach said.
“Dyaisha was locked in from shootaround,” said Buffalo coach Felisha Legette-Jack. “She remembered that this is the team that ended our season (MAC tournament) last year and she took this game personally.”
Just when you might believe the Falcons had Fair covered, she connected on a step-back three, or finds her way through traffic to score in the paint.
“She is one of the best scorers in the country and it makes it tough because she scores at all levels,” BGSU coach Robyn Fralick said. “She makes some tough shots.
“Some of those were great defense, but she made tough shots. Some of them we probably have to do a better job as a unit keeping her out of the paint. But she made a lot of timely shots when we were making runs.”
BGSU junior guard Elissa Brett and sophomore guard Nyla Hampton had the assignment to guard Fair.
BGSU senior forward Katie Hempfling, making her 100th career start, was proud of her teammates’ effort, but added that it was a difficult assignment.
“She is a phenomenal player,” Hempfling said. “Props to her. Props to our guards guarding her.
“I feel like she is going to hit a lot of tough shots — that is what you get with her. She is a very talented and elite scorer — one of the best in the MAC and even the nation.
Fair’s performance helped Buffalo, 9-4, stay perfect in Mid-American Conference play at 3-0. The Falcons drop to 6-5 overall and suffer their first league loss in two games.
Buffalo made it clear in the first half that they made the trip to BG for a reason, opening a 43-21 halftime lead.
Buffalo junior guard Dominique Camp scored on a steal and lay-up with four minutes remaining in the first quarter to put the Bulls up 16-6, but the Falcons battled back to close the gap to 18-15 at the end of the first stanza.
On a steal by BGSU freshman guard Amy Velasco, Brett scored on a layup to open the second quarter, bringing the Falcons to within one point, 18-17.
The Bulls closed the quarter on a 25-4 run to open what proved to be an insurmountable 22-point halftime advantage. The Falcons outscored the Bulls, 45-39, in the second half, but it was too little, too late.
The Falcons shot a dismal 20% from the field (7-for-35) from the field in the first half, including 2-for-15 (13%) from beyond the arc.
“A really disappointing first half for us,” Fralick said. “That was the difference in the game. Obviously, Buffalo is a really good team, and we have to learn a lesson from that moving forward.”
It did not help that by game’s end, Buffalo had blocked 10 shots as BGSU had difficulty scoring in the paint against the taller Bulls.
The Bulls made 18-of-31 shots (58%) in the first half and finished shooting 51% (29-for-57), including 7-for-15 (44%) from beyond the arc.
Three Buffalo players scored 70 of the Bulls’ 82 points. Besides Fair, fifth-year player Summer Hemphill had 19 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and four blocks, and Camp had 11 points and three assists.
“The neat thing is that although she (Fair) scored 40 points and did some great things, the leadership of Summer was second to none,” Legette-Jack said. “She led us with her poise and kept us locked into our purpose and I think today was a great win.”
Velasco led BGSU with 15 points and two assists, Hempfling had 12 points, six rebounds and three assists and Brett finished with 11 points, five rebounds and she blocked two shots.
The Falcons finished the game shooting 34% from the field (24-for-70) and 28% from long range (7-for-25), plus they were outrebounded, 44-33.
For BGSU, redshirt-sophomore guard Morgan Sharps scored seven points and blocked two shots and Hampton had six points, five assists and two steals.
BGSU freshman center Zoe Miller contributed five points and blocked three shots, sophomore forward Sophie Dziekan scored four points and freshman forward Jocelyn Tate and senior guard Madisen Parker added three points apiece.
The Falcons travel to Akron (4-4, 1-1) Saturday for a 2 p.m. MAC tilt that will be televised by ESPN3.
“Tonight, was disappointing definitely, but we can learn from it,” Hempfling said. “That’s all we need to do right now is to be able to look back, learn from it.
“We play Akron in three days, so we have just got to be like, ‘next play, next game,’ and learn from the mistakes we had,” Hempfling added.