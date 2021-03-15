The Bowling Green Falcon Swimming and Diving team hosted a strong Buffalo squad Saturday, dropping the meet by a score of 187-111.
“Buffalo is one of the top teams in the MAC,” BG head coach Rickey Perkins said. “While they are good, I loved the way we competed. We were confident and we had fun competing. Our divers were strong and our swimmers did a great job of racing. We are on our way to having a great MAC (Mid-American Conference) Championship meet and a great finish to the season.”
BG’s Daisy Platts, who will compete at the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving National championships on Friday and Saturday, won her two primary events, the 100 backstroke and 200 backstroke.
Platts took the 100 backstroke with a two-second cushion (55.81) and won the 200 backstroke by three seconds (2:02.21). Teammate Lauren Sullivan was runner-up in the 200 backstroke (2:05.26) and placed third in the 100 backstroke (58.50).
Saturday’s meet concluded the home schedule for Bowling Green. The Falcons complete the regular season at Akron March 27.