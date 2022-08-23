Big Ten Preview Football

Ohio State players celebrate after a win over Utah during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. The Big Ten shook up college athletics this summer by announcing the additions of Southern California and UCLA in 2024 and negotiating a blockbuster multimedia rights deal. When it comes to what's expected to happen on the football field, the narrative is the same as usual. Everybody's chasing Ohio State. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

 Mark J. Terrill

The Big Ten shook up college athletics this summer by announcing the additions of Southern California and UCLA in 2024 and negotiating a blockbuster multimedia rights deal.

When it comes to what's expected to happen on the football field, the narrative is the same as usual.

