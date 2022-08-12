Browns Jaguars Football

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for a receiver as he is pressured by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. 

 AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson apologized Friday "to all the women I have impacted" after being accused by two dozen women of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

Watson, who is facing a potential year-long NFL suspension, spoke before Cleveland's exhibition opener in Jacksonville — his first game since Jan. 3, 2021, with the Houston Texans.

