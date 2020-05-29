FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Seattle. The Browns remain interested in Clowney, the talented defensive end _ and former No. 1 overall draft pick _ who remains unsigned and the top target on the free agent market. During a Zoom meeting with reporters on Thursday, May 28, 2020, Browns new defensive coordinator Joe Wood praised Clowney but deferrred any questions about the Browns' pursuit of the speedy edge rusher to general manager Andrew Berry.