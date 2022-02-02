Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson watches during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Aug. 23, 2018, in Cleveland. The Cleveland Browns have called suggestions by former coach Hue Jackson, who went 1-31 in a two-year span, that he was paid to lose games as “completely fabricated.” Jackson, who is now coaching at Grambling, made several posts on Twitter inferring that he received bonus payments from Browns owner Jimmy Haslam during his two-plus seasons with the team.(AP Photo/David Richard, File)