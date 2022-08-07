Browns Football

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt runs with the ball during the NFL football team's training camp Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)

 David Richard

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has stayed out of team drills during practice the past two days in protest because he's asking the team for a long-term contract extension.

Hunt is the final year of a two-year, $12 million deal he signed two years ago. The 27-year-old has been productive during his three seasons for Cleveland, but he missed nine games last season with calf and ankle injuries.

