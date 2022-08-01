Browns Watson Suspended Football

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks on during the NFL football team's training camp, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. Watson was suspended without pay for six games Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual misconduct made against him by two dozen women in Texas, two people familiar with the decision said. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett, File)

 Nick Cammett

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games Monday after being accused by two dozen women in Texas of sexual misconduct during massage treatments, in what a disciplinary officer said was behavior "more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL."

The punishment handed out by the game's disciplinary officer, former federal judge Sue L. Robinson, fell well short of what the NFL had asked for: an open-ended suspension of at least a year and a fine of at least $5 million for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

