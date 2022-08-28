Bears Browns Football

Cleveland Browns linebacker Chris Odom (61) is taken from the field after being injured during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

 David Dermer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Odom, the USFL's Defensive Player of the Year signed during training camp, suffered a season-ending knee injury in Saturday night's exhibition loss to the Chicago Bears.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said the 27-year-old Odom tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in the fourth quarter.

