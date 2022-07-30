Browns Football

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah walks before an NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

 David Dermer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — All NFL rookies make mistakes, some more than others. Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had his fair share last season.

And, several turned into highlights.

0
0
0
0
0