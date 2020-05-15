FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry, center, poses for a photo with owners Jimmy Haslam, left, and Dee Haslam, right, after speaking during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility in Berea, Ohio. The Cleveland Browns have hired former 49ers executive Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their new vice president of football operations under first-year general manager Andrew Berry.