Browns Harris Football

Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris (53) is taken off the field after he was injured during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)

 Stephen B. Morton

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns starting center Nick Harris will likely need season-ending surgery on his right knee that was injured on the second play of the exhibition opener against Jacksonville on Friday night.

Coach Kevin Stefanski didn't provide any details on Harris' injury or test results. He said surgery was "likely" but that the team is continuing to gather information before finalizing plans.

0
0
0
0
0