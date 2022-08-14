Browns Football

Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Josh Rosen (19), Deshaun Watson (4) and Jacoby Brissett (7) walk on the field during the NFL football team's training camp Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)

 David Richard

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett has jumped ahead of Deshaun Watson on Cleveland's depth chart. Maybe for a while.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Brissett will take the majority of snaps with Cleveland's first-team offense starting Sunday, a move necessitated by Watson's pending suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy for sexual misconduct allegations.

