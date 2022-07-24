EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Brooke Henderson stood over a birdie putt from three feet at the 18th green, a three-shot lead going into the final round of the Evian Championship seemingly at her mercy.

For the first time on Saturday — maybe all week, given her dominance of the fourth women's major of the year — her putting stroke let her down.

0
0
0
0
0