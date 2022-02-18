Broncos beat BGSU women 72-64
In a game of runs, host Western Michigan University had one more than the Bowling Green State University women’s basketball team on Wednesday night. The Broncos won 72-64 in Mid-American Conference action at University Arena.
Freshman Amy Velasco led the Falcons (12-11, 7-7 MAC) with 18 points, while sophomore Nyla Hampton added 10. The freshmen and sophomores combined to score 53 of BGSU’s 64 points.
BGSU, playing for the third time in five days, got eight points from Jocelyn Tate and seven from Kenzie Lewis. Tate was a perfect 3-for-3 from the field and added six rebounds and a game- and career-high six steals.
Lewis went 3-of-4 from the floor and had a team-high eight rebounds. Both Lewis and Tate dished out three assists.
Hampton blocked three Bronco shots to tie her career high.
For Western (14-9, 8-6 MAC), Taylor Williams had game-high totals of 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Lauren Ross and Maddie Watters added 17 and 14 points, respectively.
BGSU had an early 6-0 run, but WMU put together a seven-point run later in the first quarter. In the second period, the Broncos scored 10-straight points to take a 37-25 lead, but the Falcons responded with a 10-0 run of their own, getting within two points on a Hampton layup.
Williams, though, scored the final two hoops of the first half and the opening bucket of the second. A Ross layup gave WMU an 8-0 run and a 10-point lead. BG crept within six points on Velasco’s three-point play at the end of the third quarter, but Watters opened the fourth period with back-to-back three-pointers, and BG could get no closer than seven points the rest of the night.
Gordon, Reece dismissed from BGSU men’s basketball team
Bowling Green men’s basketball head coach Michael Huger has announced that senior guard Myron Gordon and junior forward Joe Reece have been dismissed from the team for failure to meet program standards.
“I want to wish Myron and Joe the very best in their future endeavors,” Huger said. “They have made contributions to our program. At the same time, there are standards of behavior within the framework of our team that we expect to be met by all of our student-athletes. Failure to do so on a consistent basis has resulted in the loss of the privilege of being members of this team.”
O’Hara Named CCHA Rookie of the Week
Bowling Green State University’s Ryan O’Hara was named The Central Collegiate Hockey Association Rookie of the Week following his game-winning goal against No. 14 Michigan Tech. This is the first conference honor of the season for O’Hara.
O’Hara helped the Bowling Green Falcons defeat No. 14 Michigan Tech on Saturday. With the game tied at two in the third period, O’Hara knocked in a shot one second after the power play ended. It was the first game-winning goal of his career, helping the Falcons to a 4-2 victory over the Huskies.
Bowling Green will return to the Slater Family Ice Arena for the final home series of the regular season. The Falcons will host Northern Michigan tonight and Saturday. Both games begin at 7:07 p.m., with Saturday’s game being Senior Night.
Neal Named MAC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week
Bowling Green State University’s Zaresha Neal was named the MAC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week for meets that competed through Feb. 13.
Neal, a senior from Findlay, set a PR in the shot put for the second week in a row, notching a 56-4.75 (17.19m), which is the nation’s ninth-best distance this year and tops in the MAC. Her throw also won the event at the Doug Raymond Invite. Only four other throws have gone further than Neal’s in BGSU history and they all belong to former BGSU first-team All-American, Aliyah Gustafson, who finished seventh at the NCAA DI Indoor Track & Field Championship in 2019.
Harris, Blood named Co-MAC Swimmer and Diver of the Week
Bowling Green State University’s Rayah Blood and Taylor Harris were named Co-MAC Diver and Swimmer of the Week for meets competed through the 13th of February. This is the first weekly accolade for both Rayah and Taylor during the spring season.
Taylor, a junior from Tiffin, competed in four events in a Bowling Green victory over the Toledo Rockets last Saturday. Taylor took home individual victories in the 100 Breaststroke and 200 Breaststroke with times of 1:05.37 and 2:23.21. Taylor also contributed to the Falcon win by swimming legs in the winning 200 Medley Relay with an individual split of 29.42. Harris also swam on the second placed 200 Freestyle Relay team with a split of 24.55.
Rayah, a sophomore from Hamilton, Michigan, dove in headfirst into victory in the 1-Meter Dive in a Falcon win over rival Toledo with a score of 282.53. Rayah also put up an impressive score in the 3-Meter Dive with a score of 285.83 in the 3-Meter Dive which was good for second place.
The Falcons are back in action on Feb. 23 at home in the Cooper Pool for MAC Championships.