FILE - In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 file photo Ireland's Shane Lowry holds and kisses the Claret Jug trophy on the 18th green as he poses for the crowd and media after winning the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. The organizers of the British Open announced Monday April 6, 2020, that they have decided to cancel the event in 2020 due to the current Covid-19 pandemic and that the Championship will next be played at Royal St George's in 2021.