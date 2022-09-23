Steelers Browns Football

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett follows through on an 11-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cleveland, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard)

 David Richard

CLEVELAND (AP) — An unimaginable collapse still fresh in their minds, the Browns managed to avoid a second one in four days.

Jacoby Brissett threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for a score and Cleveland bounced back from its epic meltdown by finishing off the rival Pittsburgh Steelers 29-17 on Thursday night.

