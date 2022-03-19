Platts adds another time to the record books at NCAA Championships
ATLANTA – Senior swimmer Daisy Platts made her 2022 NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships debut today in the 200 IM. This is Platts’ second year competing at NCAA Championships with the previous coming a year prior when she competed in the 100 and 200 Backstroke.
Platts swam to the ninth fastest time in school history during the morning session with a time of 2:00.89. This time put Platts 73rd in the nation in the 200 IM.
BGSU baseball home opener Tuesday canceled
Due to the weekend series against Ball State moving to a Saturday-Monday schedule, Tuesday’s Bowling Green State University baseball home opener against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies has been canceled. At this time, the game will not be made up.
The home opener for the Falcons will now be Friday against Ohio, set for a 3 p.m. first pitch. The game will start a four-game series against the Bobcats, playing Friday, a doubleheader Saturday before concluding Sunday.
The Falcons are set to travel to Muncie, Indiana, this weekend for a four-game series against Ball State.
Parker, Swankler named to All-CCHA Rookie Team
The Central Collegiate Hockey Association has announced seven student-athletes as members of the All-CCHA Rookie Team. Bowling Green State University’s Austen Swankler and Eric Parker were named to the team, making the Falcons the only squad with multiple selections. Voting was based on ballots completed by the eight head coaches of the conference. Only statistics from conference games were considered when voting.
Ferris State’s Bradley Marek led all CCHA rookie forwards on the ballot with 16 out of a maximum 21 points earned among the eight CCHA head coaches. Swankler earned the second-most points (13), followed by Lake Superior State’s Josh Nixon (12).
Parker garnered 12 points out of a maximum 14 to lead the CCHA rookie defenseman, while Minnesota State’s Bennett Zmolek earned nine points.
All-CCHA Rookie Team
F – Bradley Marek, Ferris State – 16 points
F – Austen Swankler, Bowling Green – (13)
F – Josh Nixon, Lake Superior State – (12)
D – Eric Parker, Bowling Green – (12)
D – Bennett Zmolek, Minnesota State – (9)
G – Mattias Sholl, Bemidji State – (4)
G – Charlie Glockner, Northern Michigan – (4)
Swartz posts top 10 finish In Sugar Land
SUGAR LAND, Texas – The Bowling Green State University women’s golf team concluded play at the HBU Husky Invitational on Tuesday, ending the event with a score of 977 over the three rounds.
Mallory Swartz paced the Falcons, tying for 10th in the field with a cumulative score of 230. Swartz capped off the event with a score of 78, the best by a Falcon on the day. During the third day of play the Falcons saw Emily Pantig-Nystrom log her best round of the week, posting a score of 81. Aly Kovach also matched her first round mark with an 85.
Swartz paced the Falcons on par threes over the course of the tournament, being +3 on those holes which was tied for eighth in the tournament. Swartz also performed well on par fours with a tally of +7 which tied for 14th in the field. The consistent play granted Swartz 36 pars over the three rounds, the third-most at the HBU Husky Invitational.
BGSU Results
T10 - Mallory Swartz - 77, 75, 78 - 230 (+14)
T33 - Kayla Davis - 74, 80, 84 - 238 (+22)
67 - Emily Pantig-Nystrom - 91, 85, 81 - 257 (+41)
T69 - Aly Kovach - 85, 90, 85 - 260 (+44)
73 - Nichole Cox - 89, 84, 90 - 263 (+47)
HBU Husky Invitational Team Results
1 - Houston Baptist - 913 (+49)
2 - South Dakota - 921 (+57)
3 - USC Upstate - 925 (+61)
4 - UTEP - 926 (+62)
5 - Lamar - 928 (+64)
6 - UT Rio Grande Valley - 937 (+73)
7 - Creighton - 943 (+79)
T8 - Texas A&M Corpus Christi - 947 (+83)
T8 - Austin Peay - 947 (+83)
10 - Omaha - 957 (+93)
11 - Tarleton State - 960 (+96)
12 - UT Arlington - 961 (+97)
13 - Bowling Green - 977 (+113)
14 - Western Illinois - 1005 (+141)
The Falcons will be back in action next week at the Nevel Meade Collegiate. The event will be hosted by Cleveland State in Prospect, Kentucky. and will span two days, beginning Monday.
Gottshall named MAC Pitcher of the Week, again
CLEVELAND – Bowling Green State University softball standout Payton Gottshall has been named the Mid-American Conference Pitcher of the Week. The announcement was made by the league office on Tuesday.
Gottshall earns the honor for the second-straight Tuesday, the third time this season and the seventh time in her young BGSU career.
Gottshall, a native of Massillon (Perry H.S.), went 2-1 with a save, an ERA of 1.65 and an opponent batting average of just .121 as BG participated at Lipscomb’s Lady Bison Classic over the weekend. Gottshall walked just four hitters while striking out 33 in 17 innings of work in Nashville.
She was saddled with the loss vs. Pittsburgh on March 11, allowing just an unearned run and one hit in two innings of relief, as the Panthers scored via a pair of bunts after a runner was placed on second base to begin the half-inning. Later that day, she threw a complete-game two-hit shutout vs. host Lipscomb, striking out 15 batters in her fourth shutout of the young season.
On March 13, Gottshall allowed just four hits in a rematch with Pitt, walking one and whiffing 11 in that complete-game effort. Later that same day, she entered the game in the seventh inning against Houston Baptist and picked up the save, striking out all three batters she faced on a total of 11 pitches.
On the year, Gottshall is 7-3 with two saves, a 1.71 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 61 innings.
Gottshall has yet to move onto the BG career lists for appearances or games started, but she already ranks ninth in school history in career wins (38) and 10th in complete games (41). She has moved into third place in BGSU history with 520 career strikeouts, and has recorded 10.40 strikeouts per seven innings in her career, a school record by far (the second-place figure is 7.12).
BGSU is 12-5 on the season.
Neal Earns All-America Honors at NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championship
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Bowling Green State University’s Zaresha Neal earned second-team All-America honors in the shot put on March 12 at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Birmingham CrossPlex. She was BGSU’s lone competitor at the championship event.
Neal (Sr., Findlay) placed No. 13 at the NCAA Championships with a throw of 16.37m (53-8.50). It was her fourth-best throw on the season. She had entered the championship with the 13th-best shot put distance this season with her throw of 17.19m at the Doug Raymond National Qualifier on Feb. 11, 2022. She won the event at the MAC Championships two weeks ago.
Neal is the third-different Falcon to earn All-America honors in the shot put at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championship, joining Aliyah Gustafson (2019) and Nikki Lessig (1994, 1995).